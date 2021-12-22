STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.01

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €37.01 ($41.58) and traded as high as €41.62 ($46.76). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €41.36 ($46.47), with a volume of 1,871,523 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.25) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.16 ($49.61).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

