Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 22nd (ORGO, OSIS, OSW, OVID, PINE, PLYM, PPRUY, PSEC, REMYY, RMO)

Stock Analysts' upgrades for Wednesday, December 22nd:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

