Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,349 call options on the company. This is an increase of 851% compared to the average daily volume of 247 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GORO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,279,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,652,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,833,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

