Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $340.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

