Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 106.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $214,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 7.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 6.7% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

