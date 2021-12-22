Storj (STORJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $686.86 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Storj has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar. Storj has a market cap of $686.86 million and approximately $144.96 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 352,248,579 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

