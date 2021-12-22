Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61. The company has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.

Strategic Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:SOG)

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.

