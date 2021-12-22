Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $446.34 or 0.00923141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $61.71 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.93 or 0.08128155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,311.62 or 0.99921459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00073316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

