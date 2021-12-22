StrongHands Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $66.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $421,853.77 and approximately $66.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,486,935,184 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.