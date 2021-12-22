Sturgeon Ventures LLP Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 44,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,286 shares of company stock worth $69,294,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $359.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $365.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

