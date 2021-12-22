Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.6% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,097,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $711,883,000 after buying an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 242,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.25 and a 200-day moving average of $345.60. The company has a market capitalization of $929.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock worth $397,702,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

