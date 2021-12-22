Sturgeon Ventures LLP Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 2.8% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $210.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.84 and a 200 day moving average of $251.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of -223.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,795 shares of company stock valued at $18,299,643 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.