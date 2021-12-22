Sturgeon Ventures LLP Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up about 2.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $160.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $163.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

