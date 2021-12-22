S&U (LON:47IE) Shares Down 40%

S&U plc (LON:47IE)’s share price traded down 40% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.52). 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 26,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 39.78 and a quick ratio of 39.78. The firm has a market cap of £4.68 million and a PE ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.67.

About S&U (LON:47IE)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

