Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.42 ($16.20).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SZU shares. Warburg Research set a €15.20 ($17.08) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €12.79 ($14.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.46. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €11.24 ($12.63) and a 12-month high of €14.62 ($16.43).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

