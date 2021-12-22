Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 8,750 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,750 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $120,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $77,268.00.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

