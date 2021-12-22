Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.32

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and traded as high as $14.68. Sumitomo shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 32,224 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,456,000.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.