Sumokoin Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.86 million and $53,646.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00391419 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 47,095,090 coins and its circulating supply is 40,395,090 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

