Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.06

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.06 and traded as high as C$31.05. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$30.96, with a volume of 6,196,421 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.06. The firm has a market cap of C$45.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.0500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

