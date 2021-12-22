SuperFarm (SUPER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $40.93 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002484 BTC on exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $485.14 million and $40.93 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010701 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00016301 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

