Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Director Buys C$118,035.00 in Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 402,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,583,038.21.

Shares of SGY traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 369,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.60. Surge Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$344.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The firm had revenue of C$105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.59.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

