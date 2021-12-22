SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) & Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Head to Head Contrast

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SurgePays alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SurgePays and Clear Channel Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A Clear Channel Outdoor 0 6 3 0 2.33

Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.06%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than SurgePays.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% Clear Channel Outdoor -25.98% N/A -7.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Clear Channel Outdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.49 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor $1.85 billion 0.86 -$582.74 million ($1.14) -2.98

SurgePays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats SurgePays on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The firm products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.