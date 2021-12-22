SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

SSSS traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 412,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10,823.94%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSSS shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Allison Green bought 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth $140,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 37.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SuRo Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

