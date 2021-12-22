Swingby Price Reaches $0.0324 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Swingby has a market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002019 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,263,593 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

