Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. 930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

Sydney Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)

Sydney Airport engages in the operation and ownership of airport. The firm provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines, and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

