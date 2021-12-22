Symbol (XYM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Billion

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Symbol has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $10.96 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Symbol has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.69 or 0.08126301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,843.38 or 0.99986625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.