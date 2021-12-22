Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 2.3% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average is $152.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

