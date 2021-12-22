Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.1% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 266,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 155.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 55,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

