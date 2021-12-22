Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% during the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 141.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 252,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,165,000 after purchasing an additional 232,030 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.64. 15,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,716. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

