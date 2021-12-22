Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.29% of Syneos Health worth $119,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Syneos Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

SYNH stock opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.