Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Cap of $467.95 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001532 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $467.95 million and $15.70 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00319201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,576,820 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

