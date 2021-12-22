Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 22,144 shares.The stock last traded at $47.68 and had previously closed at $48.67.
TARO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
