Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 22,144 shares.The stock last traded at $47.68 and had previously closed at $48.67.

TARO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

