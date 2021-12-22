Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $26.88

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.88, but opened at $25.79. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 74 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TARS shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $53,099.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,321 shares of company stock worth $828,822. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

