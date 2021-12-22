TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in TC Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 199,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in TC Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

