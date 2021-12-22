TD Securities Cuts Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Price Target to C$6.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 83.10% from the stock’s previous close.

NXH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Get Next Hydrogen Solutions alerts:

CVE NXH traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.55. 10,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.79. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 52-week low of C$3.51 and a 52-week high of C$10.25. The stock has a market cap of C$81.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Next Hydrogen Solutions will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.