TD Securities Lowers Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) to Tender

Dec 22nd, 2021

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CUF.UN. CIBC increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

CUF.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,760. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.92.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

