TD Securities Lowers Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) to Tender

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CUF.UN. CIBC increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

CUF.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,760. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.92.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

