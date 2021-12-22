TD Securities Lowers Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$3.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 69.94% from the stock’s current price.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.13.

Shares of CVE XBC traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

