TD Securities Trims Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Target Price to C$2.25

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 19.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.88.

Shares of CVE GRN traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

