TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $16.99

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $17.37. TDCX shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 2,633 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TDCX in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.30 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.32 million for the quarter.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

