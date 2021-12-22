Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. 4,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.