Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.88

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$50.88 and traded as low as C$47.49. Tecsys shares last traded at C$49.28, with a volume of 4,573 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$70.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$717.66 million and a PE ratio of 154.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

