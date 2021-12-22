Tellor Price Reaches $33.79 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $77.57 million and $18.57 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $33.79 or 0.00068926 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00041243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,381,247 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,062 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.