Telos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.25 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001318 BTC on major exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $174.47 million and $1.25 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

