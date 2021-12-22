Teloscoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.28 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $2,106.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00244737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.93 or 0.00504007 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00083076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

