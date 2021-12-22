Teloscoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Teloscoin has a market cap of $3.28 million and $2,106.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00244737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.93 or 0.00504007 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00083076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

