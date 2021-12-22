Tenable Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,425 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 763% compared to the average volume of 397 call options.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 806,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

