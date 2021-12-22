Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:TVE)

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:TVE traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.10. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.38.

