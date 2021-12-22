TERA (TERA) Market Cap Tops $2.08 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $77,243.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

