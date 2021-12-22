TerraKRW (KRT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $60,343.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $33.09 million and approximately $60,343.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.93 or 0.08128155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,311.62 or 0.99921459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00073316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002695 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,472,917,600 coins and its circulating supply is 38,472,188,491 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

