TerraUSD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $232.97 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $9.46 billion and approximately $232.97 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005338 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 9,437,585,477 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

